A fundraiser has been launched to help the owners of Doagh Famine Village following a devastating fire.

The blaze broke out at the popular tourist attraction at 4 pm on Saturday afternoon, and at least two sections of the village have been fully destroyed.

Gardaí are not suspecting foul play at this time.

Now, a GoFundMe page has been set up to help the Doherty family raise €100,000 to restore the Famine Village.

The page can be found here.