Hosepipe ban underway in Milford today

A six-week effort to recharge low water supplies is getting underway.

A hosepipe ban is now in effect in Milford in Co Donegal, Mullingar in Co Westmeath, and Kells-Oldcastle in Co Meath.

In Donegal, the conservation order applies to Milford, Kerrykeel, and Ramelton customers on the Milford Regional Public Water Supply.

The lakes which supply them are historically low, while there’s concern for 11 other areas, including Kilkenny, Galway and Limerick.

Margaret Attridge is Head of Water Operations at Uisce Eireann: