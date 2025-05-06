Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Kimmins says she will not rush new guidelines on HMOs

The North’s Infrastructure Minister says she will not rush to update guidelines regarding Houses of Multiple Occupancy, or HMOs.

There’s expected to be a large increase in the number of HMOs in parts of Derry on foot of the promised expansion of Ulster University’s Magee Campus, with Foyle MLA Mark Durkan telling the Assembly that this is leading to concern in some areas.

He urged Minister Liz Kimmins to work with Derry City and Strabane District Council and others to address the emerging issues………

