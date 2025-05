Preliminary figures show the number of suicides has dropped to a 20-year low.

Data from the Department of Health shows 302 people died by suicide in 2023 – however, the finalised figure is expected to be much higher.

Between 2000 and 2021 – the most recent year with finalised data – the rate fell by 28 per cent.

CEO of Pieta, Stephanie Managhan says the decline is something to cautiously welcome.

Mental Health Minister Mary Butler, says she’s determined to drive the number down further…………….