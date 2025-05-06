Strand Hotel in Ballyliffin no longer under consideration for use as IPAS centre

A Donegal TD has confirmed that the Strand Hotel in Ballyliffin is no longer under consideration to be used as an IPAS Centre.

The owners of the hotel, which has been closed since 2022, applied to Donegal County Council for a planning exemption to turn it into temporary accommodation for refugees.

Deputy Padraig Mac Lochlainn expressed concern over the plans to government department officials, who later confirmed that they did receive an offer of accommodation in respect of the hotel, but the property is no longer under consideration.

Deputy Mac Lochlainn says the focus in the county now needs to turn to supporting those with defective concrete who need temporary accommodation while their homes are being rebuilt: