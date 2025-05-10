Failed asylum seekers are not being deported – Toibin

The State has revoked almost 4 thousand deportation orders over the past ten years, new figures show.

Details revealed by the Department of Justice show that between 2015 and the end of April this year, a total of 3,848 deportation orders had been overturned.

The figures show that the highest number of deportation orders were revoked in 2022, when there were 582, while a total of 524 were withdrawn last year.

The figures were released to Aontú leader Peadar Tobin, and he says this sends out a message that Ireland does not deport failed asylum applicants………..