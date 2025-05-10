Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Community Hero

Ours to Protect

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Failed asylum seekers are not being deported – Toibin

The State has revoked almost 4 thousand deportation orders over the past ten years, new figures show.

Details revealed by the Department of Justice show that between 2015 and the end of April this year, a total of 3,848 deportation orders had been overturned.

The figures show that the highest number of deportation orders were revoked in 2022, when there were 582, while a total of 524 were withdrawn last year.

The figures were released to Aontú leader Peadar Tobin, and he says this sends out a message that Ireland does not deport failed asylum applicants………..

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Peader Toibin
Audio, News, Top Stories

Failed asylum seekers are not being deported – Toibin

10 May 2025
psni logo
News, Top Stories

Police warn of possible traffic delays tomorrow as a result of parades in Castlederg and Derry

10 May 2025
murayspharmacy2
Audio, News, Top Stories

IPU concerned at impact of medicine shortages

10 May 2025
wildfire
Top Stories, News

NI Emergency Services warn of risk after fires in Tyrone and on the Derry Donegal border

10 May 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Peader Toibin
Audio, News, Top Stories

Failed asylum seekers are not being deported – Toibin

10 May 2025
psni logo
News, Top Stories

Police warn of possible traffic delays tomorrow as a result of parades in Castlederg and Derry

10 May 2025
murayspharmacy2
Audio, News, Top Stories

IPU concerned at impact of medicine shortages

10 May 2025
wildfire
Top Stories, News

NI Emergency Services warn of risk after fires in Tyrone and on the Derry Donegal border

10 May 2025
Photo 1.
News, Top Stories

LUH launches two-way messaging reminder service for patients who have Physiotherapy outpatient appointments

10 May 2025
Padraig Nolan, Mondelez Ireland_ Geoffrey Bourke, Uisce Éireann_Ken Stockil, 20FIFTY Partners.
News

Donegal businesses encouraged to sign up to Uisce Eireann’s new Advanced Water Stewardship Programme

10 May 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube