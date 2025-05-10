IPU concerned at impact of medicine shortages

Nearly three quarters of pharmacists are reporting negative patient outcomes due to shortages in some medicines.

A survey, conducted between March and April by the Irish Pharmacy Union found 83 per cent borrow stock from other pharmacies to ensure continuity of care.

Pharmacists and their teams are now spending over 6 hours per week managing shortages

The survey also revealed that 78 per cent still expect the situation to worsen over the next 12 months.

President of the IPU, Donegal pharmacist Tom Murray, says the situation is serious……………