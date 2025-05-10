Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
LUH launches two-way messaging reminder service for patients who have Physiotherapy outpatient appointments

Letterkenny University Hospital has launched a two-way SMS text messaging reminder service for patients who have Physiotherapy outpatient appointments.

They plan to expand this service to include all outpatient appointments, making it available to the wider public.

The new service will enhance patient engagement and reduce missed appointments by engaging with patients via text, allowing them to confirm or cancel appointments directly.

A text message reminder will be sent to the patients’ mobile ahead of an appointment.

On receipt, patients are able to note the reminder and confirm or cancel the appointment.

Patients will receive initial outpatient details, via letter, before the first text message reminder is sent to them ten days before the scheduled appointment.

A second SMS Text reminder will be sent three days before the appointment.

Upon receiving the text message, patients should reply Y to confirm attendance and N to confirm they will not be attending.

Patients who respond with an “N” will receive another text asking them if they require another appointment and also reminding them if they cancel that appointment they will be discharged back to their G.P.

A new appointment date will be sent to patients who request another appointment.

wildfire
Top Stories, News

NI Emergency Services warn of risk after fires in Tyrone and on the Derry Donegal border

10 May 2025
Photo 1.
News, Top Stories

LUH launches two-way messaging reminder service for patients who have Physiotherapy outpatient appointments

10 May 2025
Padraig Nolan, Mondelez Ireland_ Geoffrey Bourke, Uisce Éireann_Ken Stockil, 20FIFTY Partners.
News

Donegal businesses encouraged to sign up to Uisce Eireann’s new Advanced Water Stewardship Programme

10 May 2025
IMG20250510050803
News, Top Stories

Thousands walk from Darkness into Light in Donegal

10 May 2025
Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

