NI Emergency Services warn of risk after fires in Tyrone and on the Derry Donegal border

The North’s Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs Minister, along with the fire service and PSNI, are urging people to be vigilant during the current warm and dry spring weather as the potential wildfire hazard risk is high.

The plea for assistance comes as a multi-agency response, led by Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service, has been tackling a large wildfire in the Slieve Beagh area near Clogher in Co Tyrone.

Meanwhile fire crews from both jurisdictions have been tackling a fire which broke out yesterday on the Derry Donegal border at Killea.