Police warn of possible traffic delays tomorrow as a result of parades in Castlederg and Derry

Police are warning of possible traffic disruption tomorrow as a result of parades in Castlederg and Derry.

In Castlederg, a parade is expected to move off from Albert Street car park, and then along Lower Strabane Road, onto Main Street towards John Street and William Street for a church service at 2pm.

At 3pm, parade participants will leave from her, and go along William Street, The Diamond, Main Street, McCay Court and Albert Street car park for dispersal at approximately 4pm.

Meanwhile, at the Waterside in Derry at approximately 3.10, a parade will travel along Carlin Terrace and Glendermott Road, onto Clooney Terrace for a Church service at 3.30pm.

At 4.30pm, participants will leave from here, move along Clooney Terrace onto Carlin Terrace for dispersal at around 5pm.