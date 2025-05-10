Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Police warn of possible traffic delays tomorrow as a result of parades in Castlederg and Derry

Police are warning of possible traffic disruption tomorrow as a result of parades in Castlederg and Derry.

In Castlederg, a parade is expected to move off from Albert Street car park, and then along Lower Strabane Road, onto Main Street towards John Street and William Street for a church service at 2pm.

At 3pm, parade participants will leave from her, and go along William Street, The Diamond, Main Street, McCay Court and Albert Street car park for dispersal at approximately 4pm.

Meanwhile, at the Waterside in Derry at approximately 3.10, a parade will travel along Carlin Terrace and Glendermott Road, onto Clooney Terrace for a Church service at 3.30pm.

At 4.30pm, participants will leave from here, move along Clooney Terrace onto Carlin Terrace for dispersal at around 5pm.

Peader Toibin
Audio, News, Top Stories

Failed asylum seekers are not being deported – Toibin

10 May 2025
psni logo
News, Top Stories

Police warn of possible traffic delays tomorrow as a result of parades in Castlederg and Derry

10 May 2025
murayspharmacy2
Audio, News, Top Stories

IPU concerned at impact of medicine shortages

10 May 2025
wildfire
Top Stories, News

NI Emergency Services warn of risk after fires in Tyrone and on the Derry Donegal border

10 May 2025
Advertisement

