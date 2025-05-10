Thousands walk from Darkness into Light in Donegal

Walks took place in Ballybofey – Stranorlar, Buncrana, Bundoran, Burtonport, Carndonagh, Carrick, Carrigart, Donegal Town, Greencastle, Gweedore, Letterkenny, Nairn-Portnoo and Rathmullan.

Before leaving each venue, walkers were told that by shining a light on suicide and mental health, the message of the event is that there is light at the end of even the darkest night, and no one should feel they have to face their struggles alone.