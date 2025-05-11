Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
1700 customers left without power in Letterkenny

1,700 homes, farms and businesses are without power in Letterkenny this evening.

Power is expected to be restored at 8.30pm this evening.

ESB apologise for the loss of supply and say they are currently working to fix the fault.

Meanwhile, the power outage may cause low pressure and supply disruptions to Ballymaleel, Cashelshanaghan, Woodlands, Lisnenan, Letterkenny and surrounding areas.

Works are now scheduled to take place until 11:55pm this evening.

Uisce Eireann recommend that those impacted allow 3-4 hours after the estimated restoration time for supply to fully return.

