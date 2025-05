Donegal claimed their 12th Ulster Senior Football title with a one point victory over Armagh after Extra Time in Clones on Saturday afternoon.

2-23 to 0-28 was how it finished with Niall O’Donnell’s point winning it for Jim McGuinness’ men.

The win now means that Patrick McBrearty is Donegal’s most decorated player ever, winning seven Ulster Championships and one All Ireland title.

Patrick McBrearty spoke with Newstalk/Off The Ball after the game…