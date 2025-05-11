Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Buncrana schools pay tribute to students lost in drowning tragedy

 

Photo: RTÉ

Two Buncrana schools have paid tribute to the two young men who passed away in yesterday’s drowning tragedy.

They have been named locally as Matt Sibanda and Emmanuel Famiola.

The teenagers were pupils of Crana College and Scoil Mhuire.

Principals Kevin Cooley (Crana College) and Evelyn McLaughlin (Scoil Mhuire) have extended their condolences to the boys’ families.

They say Matt and Emmanuel were ‘deeply respected and valued members’ of the schools’ student bodies and their passing has left them in ‘profound schock’.

They added they will continue to support their students, families and staff ‘with care and compassion’, and have activated their Critical Incident Plans.

–Statement in Full–

The entire community of Crana College and Scoil Mhuire, including students, staff, Board of Managements, and parents, are heartbroken following the tragic events that occurred in Buncrana on Saturday. It is with deep sorrow that we confirm the loss of our beloved students, Emmanuel and Matt, who tragically lost their lives at sea. Our heartfelt condolences go to Matt and Emmanuel’s families, who are grieving the unimaginable loss of their cherished sons and loved ones.

Upon learning of the tragedy, Crana College and Scoil Mhuire immediately activated their Critical Incident Plans. Our Student Support Teams, Critical Incident Teams, and entire staff are working closely together to provide comfort and support to students, parents, and colleagues during this extremely difficult time. We are also grateful to the psychologists from the National Educational Psychological Service (NEPS) and Donegal ETB, who are offering professional guidance to ensure the wellbeing of all affected.

Principals Kevin Cooley (Crana College) and Evelyn McLoughlin (Scoil Mhuire) shared,

“Our school communities are devastated by this heartbreaking loss. Emmanuel and Matt were deeply respected and valued members of our student bodies, and their passing has left us all in profound shock. Our thoughts and prayers are with their families and with the wider Buncrana community. This is a tragedy that words cannot fully express.

In the coming days, weeks, and months, we will continue to support our students, families, and staff with care and compassion. Our priority remains the wellbeing of everyone in our community. Finally, we extend our deepest gratitude to the emergency services and rescue teams for their swift and courageous response.”

Crana College and Scoil Mhuire will provide a space for students, staff, and parents to gather, support one another, and begin the healing process. The schools will reopen as normal on Monday, with extensive supports in place for those affected.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a n-anamacha dílse.

