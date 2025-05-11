Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Burst water mains repairs causing supply disruptions across Donegal

Repairs to a burst water main may cause supply disruptions to Culineen and Redcastle.

Works are scheduled to take place until 4:30pm this afternoon.

Meanwhile, works are ongoing to repair a burst water mains in Derryconnor.

These are scheduled to take place until 5pm this evening.

And Repairs to a burst water main may cause supply disruptions to Curran Feehan, Bruckless and surrounding areas.

Works are scheduled to take place until 6pm this evening.

Uisce Eireann recommend that those impacted allow 3-4 hours after the estimated restoration time for supply to fully return.

IMG_20250510_155254
News, Audio

Pope Leo XIV calls for peace in Ukraine in first Sunday blessing

11 May 2025
skynews-psni-data-leak-sinn-fein_6250571
News, Top Stories

Man arrested on Buncrana Road after quantity of Class A and Class B controlled drugs found in vehicle

11 May 2025
candle-lights-burning-flames-fire-600nw-2342707231
News, Audio, Top Stories

Community left numb following Buncrana swimming tragedy

11 May 2025
candle
News

Man (20s) dies in single-vehicle crash in Co. Waterford

11 May 2025
Advertisement

