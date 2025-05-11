Burst water mains repairs causing supply disruptions across Donegal

Repairs to a burst water main may cause supply disruptions to Culineen and Redcastle.

Works are scheduled to take place until 4:30pm this afternoon.

Meanwhile, works are ongoing to repair a burst water mains in Derryconnor.

These are scheduled to take place until 5pm this evening.

And Repairs to a burst water main may cause supply disruptions to Curran Feehan, Bruckless and surrounding areas.

Works are scheduled to take place until 6pm this evening.

Uisce Eireann recommend that those impacted allow 3-4 hours after the estimated restoration time for supply to fully return.