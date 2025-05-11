Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Community left numb following Buncrana swimming tragedy

 

Cathaoirleach of the Inishowen Municipal District Cllr Jack Murray says an afternoon full of joy was followed by utter devastation.

Two teenagers have died after getting into difficulty while swimming off the coast of Buncrana.

A multi-agency operation was launched after the alarm was raised at about 4pm yesterday, when three teenagers, living in the local IPAS centre, got into difficulty near Ned’s Pier.

One boy – who was rescued from the water – died at Letterkenny University Hospital this morning.

Another made it to shore and is being treated in hospital – while the body of the third teenager was recovered from the water at about 9:30 last night.

A prayer vigil is being held at 4pm today in St Mary’s Oratory in light of what happened yesterday.

He says the community is numb and struggling to come to terms with the tragedy….

