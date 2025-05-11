Conor Kelly helps Irish 4X400m mixed team reach World Relay Finals

Donegal’s Conor Kelly helped Ireland’s 4×400 metres relay team reach their final at the World Relay Championship on Saturday afternoon.

That team consisted of Sharlene Mawdsley, Rhasidat Adeleke and Cillin Greene as well as Conor Kelly and they finished in second.

The Irish team then decided to use Mawdsley and Adeleke in the women’s 4×400 metre final instead which meant Kelly would run in the men’s team which failed to qualify for the finals in Japan.

Patsy McGonagle has the wrap of all the athletics news from around the North West…