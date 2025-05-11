Creeslough fire successfully brought under control

Firefighters have successfully brought a fire in Creeslough under control.
The blaze broke out in Drimnaraw earlier this afternoon.
Fire Services from Falcarragh, Milford and Letterkenny battled the fire, and were assisted by an Garda Síochána.
