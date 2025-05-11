DCC Tourism Strategy 2025 – 2030 seeks to promote regenerative and sustainable tourism

A Donegal County Council committee has been told the authority’s new Tourism Strategy which will guide how the sector develops up until 2030 is underpinned by the ethos of regenerative and sustainable tourism.

The council’s Economic Development Sub Committee considered the strategy, which sets out five pillars for tourism development, with 64 actions to be implemented.

Members were told the strategy reflects the wide array of tourism related activity being carried out by Donegal County Council to develop the sector and enhance the experience for visitors to Donegal.

The strategy says regenerative and sustainable tourism puts the place and its people at the centre, and as well as focusing on visitor numbers, it’s seeking to foster higher impact tourism with a lower carbon footprint, while minimising the impact on the environment.

The five pillars on which the strategy is predicated are product development. marketing and promotion, destination management, business and community engagement and coordination and collaboration.

The strategy outlines the council’s vision as “a vibrant, regenerative and sustainable tourism sector which is positively impacting on the economic, social, cultural and environmental wellbeing of Donegal”.