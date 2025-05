Tyrone will play in their second Under 20’s All Ireland final in as many seasons after they beat Kerry 2-14 to 0-14 on Sunday afternoon.

Eoin McElholm and Noah Grimes scored goals in the first half which proved to be the difference between the sides in the end

The defending champions will face either Mayo or Louth in the decider.

Eoin McElholm spoke with Neswstalk/Off The Ball after the game…