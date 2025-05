Police in Derry have arrested a man following the search of a vehicle today.

Officers conducted a search of a car in the Buncrana Road area in the early hours of this morning.

A 25-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of offences including possession of a Class A Drug with intent to supply, possession of a Class A Controlled Drug and possession of a Class B Controlled Drug.

He remains in custody at this time and is assisting police with their enquiries.