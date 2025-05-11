Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
One teenager dead and another seriously ill after Lough Swilly tragedy

 

A teenager has drowned and another is seriously ill in hospital tonight after a major search in Lough Swilly.

Three youths, aged between 16 and 19 were swimming off Buncrana when they got into difficulty.

One managed to swim ashore, a second was rescued from the water and rushed to Letterkenny University Hospital. The body of the third was recovered from the water between Ned’s Point and Fahan.

Inishowen Municipal District Cathaoirleach Cllr Jack Murray said tonight there are no words to convey the devastation of this news

 

 

 

