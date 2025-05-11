Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Community Hero

Ours to Protect

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

PSNI launch investigation after shots fired at Derry property

Detectives in Derry are investigating after shots were fired at a property in Derry on Friday night.

Shortly after 1:00am, it was reported that a motorbike had pulled up outside a residential property in Shantallow Avenue and fired multiple gun shots before leaving the area.

This is believed to have occurred between 11:30pm and 12:30am.

The occupant of the property was not injured.

Police are asking anyone with information, or who may have captured dash-cam, doorbell or other video footage, to get in touch by calling 101.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

skynews-psni-data-leak-sinn-fein_6250571
News, Top Stories

Man arrested on Buncrana Road after quantity of Class A and Class B controlled drugs found in vehicle

11 May 2025
candle-lights-burning-flames-fire-600nw-2342707231
News, Audio, Top Stories

Community left numb following Buncrana swimming tragedy

11 May 2025
candle
News

Man (20s) dies in single-vehicle crash in Co. Waterford

11 May 2025
_128899416_policepacemaker
News, Top Stories

PSNI launch investigation after shots fired at Derry property

11 May 2025
Advertisement

Related News

skynews-psni-data-leak-sinn-fein_6250571
News, Top Stories

Man arrested on Buncrana Road after quantity of Class A and Class B controlled drugs found in vehicle

11 May 2025
candle-lights-burning-flames-fire-600nw-2342707231
News, Audio, Top Stories

Community left numb following Buncrana swimming tragedy

11 May 2025
candle
News

Man (20s) dies in single-vehicle crash in Co. Waterford

11 May 2025
_128899416_policepacemaker
News, Top Stories

PSNI launch investigation after shots fired at Derry property

11 May 2025
irish-water-workers (1)
News, Top Stories

Burst water mains repairs causing supply disruptions across Donegal

11 May 2025
donegal county council logo large
Top Stories, News

DCC Tourism Strategy 2025 – 2030 seeks to promote regenerative and sustainable tourism

11 May 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube