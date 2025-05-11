PSNI launch investigation after shots fired at Derry property

Detectives in Derry are investigating after shots were fired at a property in Derry on Friday night.

Shortly after 1:00am, it was reported that a motorbike had pulled up outside a residential property in Shantallow Avenue and fired multiple gun shots before leaving the area.

This is believed to have occurred between 11:30pm and 12:30am.

The occupant of the property was not injured.

Police are asking anyone with information, or who may have captured dash-cam, doorbell or other video footage, to get in touch by calling 101.