Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Community Hero

Ours to Protect

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Second teenager dies in Buncrana sea tragedy

Two young people have died after getting into difficulty while swimming off the coast of Buncrana on Saturday.

The body of a young man was recovered from the water last night.

A teenager was taken from the sea after a search operation but subsequently died in hospital in the early hours of this morning.

The alarm was raised at around 4pm on Saturday after three young people, aged between 16 and 19, got into difficulty while swimming.

The third teenager managed to swim ashore.

A major search and rescue operation got under way and two RNLI lifeboats were assisted by teams from Mulroy and Greencastle coastguard units assisted by local boats.

The multi agency search included the SAR helicopter from Sligo.

The operation was coordinated by the Malin Head Coast Guard..

A prayer vigil is being held at 4pm today in St Mary’s Oratory in light of what happened yesterday. We pray for all those involved and affected by this tragedy.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

candle
News, Top Stories

Second teenager dies in Buncrana sea tragedy

11 May 2025
candle
News, Top Stories

One teenager dead and another seriously ill after Lough Swilly tragedy

11 May 2025
I0000CeXW4GABS_0
News, Top Stories

Major sea search ongoing close to Buncrana

10 May 2025
Peader Toibin
Audio, News, Top Stories

Failed asylum seekers are not being deported – Toibin

10 May 2025
Advertisement

Related News

candle
News, Top Stories

Second teenager dies in Buncrana sea tragedy

11 May 2025
candle
News, Top Stories

One teenager dead and another seriously ill after Lough Swilly tragedy

11 May 2025
I0000CeXW4GABS_0
News, Top Stories

Major sea search ongoing close to Buncrana

10 May 2025
Peader Toibin
Audio, News, Top Stories

Failed asylum seekers are not being deported – Toibin

10 May 2025
psni logo
News, Top Stories

Police warn of possible traffic delays tomorrow as a result of parades in Castlederg and Derry

10 May 2025
murayspharmacy2
Audio, News, Top Stories

IPU concerned at impact of medicine shortages

10 May 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube