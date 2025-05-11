Second teenager dies in Buncrana sea tragedy

Two young people have died after getting into difficulty while swimming off the coast of Buncrana on Saturday.

The body of a young man was recovered from the water last night.

A teenager was taken from the sea after a search operation but subsequently died in hospital in the early hours of this morning.

The alarm was raised at around 4pm on Saturday after three young people, aged between 16 and 19, got into difficulty while swimming.

The third teenager managed to swim ashore.

A major search and rescue operation got under way and two RNLI lifeboats were assisted by teams from Mulroy and Greencastle coastguard units assisted by local boats.

The multi agency search included the SAR helicopter from Sligo.

The operation was coordinated by the Malin Head Coast Guard..

A prayer vigil is being held at 4pm today in St Mary’s Oratory in light of what happened yesterday. We pray for all those involved and affected by this tragedy.