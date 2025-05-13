Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Housing Minister backs review of N56 planning restrictions but says road safety must be the priority

Housing Minister James Browne is backing calls for a review of the blanket ban on the construction of homes that front on to the N56, but says road safety must be to the fore in the discussion.

Mr Browne was in Donegal for a series of meetings last evening.

He says the issue of the N56 is first and foremost one for the Transport Minister, but he will take an interest……….

 

This was part of a lengthy interview conducted with Minister Browne by Greg Hughes, and you can hear that interview in full on today’s Nine til Nooon Show.

