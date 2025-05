Just over €4.4 million has been allocated to Donegal under the latest round of funding for Housing Adaptation Grants for Older People and Disabled People.

Nationally, €117 million is being set aside for the scheme.

Senator Nikki Bradley says this is represents a 26% increase over last year’s allocation, and will ensure that nationally, 13,000 older people and disabled people will be able live independently in their own homes across Ireland, many of them in Donegal.