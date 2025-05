Ukraine peace talks are due to start this morning, though, despite proposing ‘direct negotiations’, Vladimir Putin won’t be there.

It’s also unlikely Donald Trump will attend, and Volodymyr Zelenskyy is in Turkey anyway.

They could be the first direct peace talks between Kremlin officials and Kyiv in three years.

But Sky’s Moscow Correspondent Ivor Bennett says the names on Russia’s delegation list are likely to provoke Ukraine.