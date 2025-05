The need for action to address speeding in Fahan has been raised in the Seanad.

Senator Manus Boyle called for the Minister for Transport to make the village a priority under the Low Cost Accident Scheme.

He outlined the requirement for additional signage and a pedestrian crossing due to the volume and speed of traffic passing through Fahan daily.

Senator Boyle told Minister Jerry Buttimer that the close proximity to the border needs to be taken into consideration also: