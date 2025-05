Derry have progressed to the Christy Ring Cup Final after a 2-30 to 1-13 win over Wicklow at Celtic Park this afternoon.

Cormac O’Doherty was top-scorer for the Oakleaf county as he hit 1-07 of his side’s total.

Derry will now play London in the decider after they defeated Tyrone 4-20 to 1-13 earlier.

Experienced Derry hurler Sean Cassidy was also influential in today’s win – he spoke to Michael McMullan of the Gaelic Life after the game…