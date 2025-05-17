Donegal Minors exit Ulster in Cavan

The Donegal minors bowed out of the Ulster Minor Championship at the semi final stage on Saturday evening at Breffni Park.
They lost to hosts Cavan 1-17 to 0-15.
Ryan Ferry of the Donegal News reports for Highland Radio Sport:
