Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Community Hero

Ours to Protect

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Donegal Minors exit Ulster in Cavan

The Donegal minors bowed out of the Ulster Minor Championship at the semi final stage on Saturday evening at Breffni Park.

They lost to hosts Cavan 1-17 to 0-15.

Ryan Ferry of the Donegal News reports for Highland Radio Sport:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Fire 2
News, Top Stories

Fire service and local farmers extinguish fire at Killahoey Beach

17 May 2025
michael gaine
News

Crime scene declared by Gardaí investigating disappearance and homicide of Kerry farmer

17 May 2025
Emmanuel
News, Top Stories

Funeral takes place of Buncrana drowning victim Emmanuel Familola

17 May 2025
Candle
News, Top Stories

Man (60s) dies in single-vehicle collision in Galway

17 May 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Fire 2
News, Top Stories

Fire service and local farmers extinguish fire at Killahoey Beach

17 May 2025
michael gaine
News

Crime scene declared by Gardaí investigating disappearance and homicide of Kerry farmer

17 May 2025
Emmanuel
News, Top Stories

Funeral takes place of Buncrana drowning victim Emmanuel Familola

17 May 2025
Candle
News, Top Stories

Man (60s) dies in single-vehicle collision in Galway

17 May 2025
Echo Echo
Audio, News, Top Stories

Funding cut to Echo Echo in Derry must be reversed – MLA

17 May 2025
Garda Exterior
Audio, News, Top Stories

Further calls for Gardai to be stationed full-time in rural parts of Donegal

17 May 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube