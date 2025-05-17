Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Rovers move clear as Derry draw in Drogheda

Shamrock Rovers remain top of the SSE Airtricity Men’s Premier Division.

Rory Gaffney, Michael Noonan and Graham Burke were all on the scoresheet as the Hoops came from a goal down to beat Waterford 3-1 at the RSC on Friday night.

Derry City are two points off the top – Dominic Thomas scored at the death to earn a point for the Candystrips in a 1-1 draw at Drogheda United.

Bohemians earned their sixth win in seven games, a Dayle Rooney penalty enough for a 1-0 win over 9-man Shelbourne at Dalymount Park.

A late, late winner from Jamie Lennon was needed for St Pat’s to snatch a 3-2 win at home to Cork City.

Sligo Rovers are now level on points with the Leesiders – they beat Connacht rivals Galway United 1-0 at Eamonn Deacy Park.

Defender Reece Hutchinson scored the games only goal with twenty minutes remaining.

News, Top Stories

Funeral takes place of Buncrana drowning victim Emmanuel Familola

17 May 2025
Candle
News, Top Stories

Man (60s) dies in single-vehicle collision in Galway

17 May 2025
Echo Echo
Audio, News, Top Stories

Funding cut to Echo Echo in Derry must be reversed – MLA

17 May 2025
Garda Exterior
Audio, News, Top Stories

Further calls for Gardai to be stationed full-time in rural parts of Donegal

17 May 2025
