Rovers move clear as Derry draw in Drogheda

Shamrock Rovers remain top of the SSE Airtricity Men’s Premier Division.

Rory Gaffney, Michael Noonan and Graham Burke were all on the scoresheet as the Hoops came from a goal down to beat Waterford 3-1 at the RSC on Friday night.

Derry City are two points off the top – Dominic Thomas scored at the death to earn a point for the Candystrips in a 1-1 draw at Drogheda United.

Bohemians earned their sixth win in seven games, a Dayle Rooney penalty enough for a 1-0 win over 9-man Shelbourne at Dalymount Park.

A late, late winner from Jamie Lennon was needed for St Pat’s to snatch a 3-2 win at home to Cork City.

Sligo Rovers are now level on points with the Leesiders – they beat Connacht rivals Galway United 1-0 at Eamonn Deacy Park.

Defender Reece Hutchinson scored the games only goal with twenty minutes remaining.