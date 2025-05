After the Ulster Championship semi final defeat to Cavan, the Donegal minors will now turn their attention to tier 2 of the All Ireland series.

Donegal lost 1-17 to 0-15 at Breffni Park on Saturday evening as Cavan progressed to a final against Tyrone.

Speaking with Ryan Ferry of the Donegal News, Donegal Manager Barry Ward said their second half performance wasn’t good enough: