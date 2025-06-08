Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
HSE launches investigation into reports of consultants demanding cash-only payments at private clinics

The HSE has launched an investigation into reports of consultants allegedly demanding cash-only payments at private clinics.

The probe, ordered by the Health Minister, will look at how consultants handle private patient payments.

It comes as the Sunday Times reports further fallout from a 2021 report into Children’s Health Ireland, which revealed claims of serious misconduct, including public funds potentially misused for weekend clinics.

Former Labour Government Minister Pat Rabbitte says, he can’t believe what is being alleged.

