Health Minister to meet Donegal doctors next week on surgical hub

The Health Minister has agreed to meet with a delegation of Doctors next week to hear their concerns over the future of services at Letterkenny University Hospital.

Minister Jennifer Carroll MacNeil made the commitment this evening at a meeting with Donegal TDs to discuss the issue of a surgical hub for the North West.

There’s been widespread disappointment after it was confirmed last month that Sligo University Hospital was being put forward as the preferred location for the facility instead of Letterkenny. The HSE has since approved the proposal.

It led to calls from elected representatives in Donegal and over 171 doctors for a meeting to be arranged with Minister Jennifer Carroll MacNeil.

The Minister has yet to receive the business case for Sligo as a location. Her meeting with doctors takes place next week with a day to be confirmed.

Minister Jennifer Carroll MacNeil will talk to Greg on Thursday’s Nine til Noon Show.