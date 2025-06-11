Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Ours to Protect

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Health Minister to meet Donegal doctors next week on surgical hub

The Health Minister has agreed to meet with a delegation of Doctors next week to hear their concerns over the future of services at Letterkenny University Hospital.

Minister Jennifer Carroll MacNeil made the commitment this evening at a meeting with Donegal TDs to discuss the issue of a surgical hub for the North West.

There’s been widespread disappointment after it was confirmed last month that Sligo University Hospital was being put forward as the preferred location for the facility instead of Letterkenny. The HSE has since approved the proposal.

It led to calls from elected representatives in Donegal and over 171 doctors for a meeting to be arranged with Minister Jennifer Carroll MacNeil.

The Minister has yet to receive the business case for Sligo as a location. Her meeting with doctors takes place next week with a day to be confirmed.

Minister Jennifer Carroll MacNeil will talk to Greg on Thursday’s Nine til Noon Show.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

jennifer carroll mc neill
News, Top Stories

Health Minister to meet Donegal doctors next week on surgical hub

11 June 2025
BANNER PIC OTP 2
Audio, News, Playback

Ours To Protect – Food Waste – 11/06/2025

11 June 2025
children's rights alliance 2
News, Audio

Child poverty measures must be provided in rural areas – CRA

11 June 2025
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4-2
News, Audio, Playback, Top Stories

News, Sport and Obituaries on Wednesday June 11th

11 June 2025
Advertisement

Related News

jennifer carroll mc neill
News, Top Stories

Health Minister to meet Donegal doctors next week on surgical hub

11 June 2025
BANNER PIC OTP 2
Audio, News, Playback

Ours To Protect – Food Waste – 11/06/2025

11 June 2025
children's rights alliance 2
News, Audio

Child poverty measures must be provided in rural areas – CRA

11 June 2025
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4-2
News, Audio, Playback, Top Stories

News, Sport and Obituaries on Wednesday June 11th

11 June 2025
Building Works
News, Audio, Top Stories

Social home sites attacked in North Inishowen

11 June 2025
News

NI Infrastructure Minister visits Foyle Port

11 June 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube