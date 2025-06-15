24 people arrested in relation to public disorder in Northern Ireland this week

The number of people arrested in relation to public disorder in the North this week has risen to 24.

Two boys, aged 12 and 14, were arrested last night following reports of a group of people throwing bottles at homes in Lurgan.

While a 40 year old man was also detained after an incident of attempted criminal damage to a vehicle in Carrickfergus.

The PSNI says, overall, “the situation was much calmer” than in recent days.

Tim Atwood, Secretary of the John and Pat Hume Foundation, says the violence towards minority communities reflects similar trends in Ireland and Britain: