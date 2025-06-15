DCC says Smart Ring Buoy technology is in use at Letterkenny’s Port Bridge

Donegal County Council has confirmed a pilot project using ‘smart ring buoy’ sensor technology is underway in the county at the moment.

The revelation was made in response to a motion from Cllr Thomas Sean Devine, calling for cameras to be upgraded in the vicinity of the Polestar

Roundabout to monitor potential instances of people interfering with the ring buoys along the River Swilly on the Port Bridge.

Responding to Cllr Devine, officials said the Council’s Environment and Piers & Harbours Sections are jointly undertaking a pilot project using ‘smart ring buoy’ sensor technology to provide an alert when a ring buoy is removed from its housing. If the buoy is returned, the sensor resets. Otherwise, arrangements can be made to have the buoy replaced.

They said the technology allows the removal of a buoy to be addressed straightaway rather than awaiting the next inspection visit – or a report from the general public.

The Port Bridge is one of the 20 locations around the county that has smart ring buoy technology in place. The system has been in place for over a year, and during that time, there have been no ring buoys taken or used.

In relation to Cllr Devine’s request for enhanced CCTV, they said there are currently no plans to upgrade CCTV at the Polestar roundabout, as such a proposal would be challenging regulation-wise, as well as requiring significant funding.