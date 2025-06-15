ERC: Podium for Armstrong and Byrne in Poland

Jon Armstrong and Shane Byrne have taken a podium place at Rally Poland in the ERC.

Fermanagh driver Armstrong is alongside Donegal man Shane Byrne as the duo finished 3rd overall in their Ford Fiesta MK 2.

It’s the first time Armstrong has taken a gravel-podium in his career.

Latvia’s Martins Sesks won the rally by a minute a six seconds ahead of second placed Miko Marczyk of Poland.

Armstrong and Byrne will be back in action next weekend at the Donegal International Rally where they are among the top seeds.