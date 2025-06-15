Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
EU laws to criminalise AI-generated sexual abuse material to be voted on by MEPs

New EU laws to criminalise AI-generated child sexual abuse material will be voted on by MEPs next week.

This includes the development, possession, and distribution of artificial intelligence systems used to produce such content.

The European Parliament will also vote on new laws to remove the statute of limitation on child sexual abuse crimes in all EU countries on Tuesday.

Fine Gael Midlands-North-West MEP Maria Walsh, who’s on the committee responsible for the directive, says the legislation will transform protections for children:

