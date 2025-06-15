Gardaí facing legal action over investigation into Denis Donaldson murder

An Garda Síochána are facing legal action, over their failure to comply with an investigation into the murder of Denis Donaldson.

Mr. Donaldson was shot and killed in Glenties in 2006, after it emerged he was an MI5 informant.

Now, Fiosrú, which replaced the Garda Síochána Ombudsman’s Commission (GSOC), has informed his family of the action, saying Gardaí had not complied with a request for information required for its investigation.

Accordingly, it said the ombudsman had decided to commence proceedings in Dublin Circuit Civil Court seeking an order for disclosure, adding that the case was in its early stages.

Speaking to RTÉ News, the Donaldson’s family solicitor, Enda McGarrity said the failure to comply “gives rise to family’s wider concern that the State are currently not delivering an effective investigation.”

