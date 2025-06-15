McGuinness says the venue for today’s clash with Mayo was “unfair”

Donegal will have a home tie in the preliminary quarter-finals of the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship next weekend.

Jim McGuinness’ side’s one-point win over Mayo this afternoon was enough to finish second in the group behind Tyrone.

Although happy with the result, the Donegal manager aired his frustrations at the venue of today’s game after full time.

Speaking to the assembled media, which included Tommy Rooney, McGuinness said Dr. Hyde Park was an “unfair” place to hold the fixture considering the close proximity to Mayo.

“We made a case early, but it fell on deaf ears. I don’t like how our supporters are always being taken advantage of” said the Glenties native…