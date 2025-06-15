Michael Murphy: “We’ve been tested and battle-hardened”

Donegal came through yet another gruelling test in this year’s All-Ireland Series with a 0-19 to 1-15 win over Mayo in Roscommon this afternoon.

A Ciaran Moore point at the death won the game and knocked Mayo out of the championship, while Donegal will play again next weekend in a preliminary quarter final.

It has been a tough road so far for Jim McGuinness’ side having come through from the preliminary round of Ulster.

After the game, Michael Murphy told Tommy Rooney the team have been “tested and battle-hardened”…