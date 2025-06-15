Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Moore’s late winner knocks Mayo out of All-Ireland Championship – Post-Match Reaction with Oisin Kelly, Brendan Devenney and Brendan Kilcoyne

Ciaran Moore’s last-gasp point has knocked Mayo out of the All-Ireland Championship (Photo: Official Donegal GAA on Facebook)

Donegal have beaten Mayo 0-19 to 1-15 in Group 1 of the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship at Dr. Hyde Park this afternoon.

As Mayo equalised with 15 seconds left on the clock, it looked like it would be Donegal and Mayo who would progress to the preliminary quarter-finals next weekend.

However, Ciaran Moore had other ideas as he came up with a fantastic solo-score to knock the Westerners out of the championship.

Cavan were the beneficiaries of Moore’s late heroics as they snuck into third spot ahead of Mayo on the head-to-head rule.

Oisin Kelly, Brendan Devenney and Brendan Kilcoyne were live at the end of the pulsating contest for Highland Radio Sport…

