Number of motorists caught using mobile phones while driving in Letterkenny

Gardaí in Donegal have issued a warning against using mobile phones while driving.

While on patrol in Letterkenny yesterday, a number of drivers were observed holding or using devices at the wheel.

Fixed Charge Penalty Notices were issued to each person, which is a €120 fine and 3 penalty points.

Gardaí are urging motorists to keep your eyes and minds on the road at all times and put your phone and other distractions away.

They say a “split second and a brief lapse of concentration is all it takes for a tragedy to happen.”