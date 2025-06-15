Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Tyrone beat Cavan to book spot in All-Ireland Quarter Finals

Photo: Tyrone GAA on X

Tyrone have topped Group 1 of the All-Ireland Series after a 0-31 to 0-18 win over Cavan in Enniskillen this afternoon.

The Red Hand County finished ahead of Donegal at the top of the table due to the head-to-head rule and go straight through to an All-Ireland Quarter-Final in a fortnight’s time.

Cavan, meanwhile, have finished third in the group and will have an away draw in next weekend’s preliminary quarter-finals – Donegal will have a home draw in their prelim as they ended up in second place.

Francis Mooney has the full time report from Brewster Park for Highland Radio Sport…

skynews-psni-data-leak-sinn-fein_6250571
News, Audio

24 people arrested in relation to public disorder in Northern Ireland this week

15 June 2025
Theodore Markovic
News, Audio

EU laws to criminalise AI-generated sexual abuse material to be voted on by MEPs

15 June 2025
TextingDriving-1
News

Number of motorists caught using mobile phones while driving in Letterkenny

15 June 2025
_96732637_denisdonaldson.jpg
News, Top Stories

Gardaí facing legal action over investigation into Denis Donaldson murder

15 June 2025
