40/1 winner for Browne-McMonagle at Naas

Dylan Browne-McMonagle

Dylan Browne McMonagle had a 40/1 winner at Naas yesterday evening.

The Letterkenny jockey was on board “Ms Willpower” in the 6:10 “Race And Stay Rated” race for trainer Paul Flynn.

He’s back on the saddle tomorrow with five races at The Curragh.

Screenshot 2025-06-26 130817
News, Top Stories

Primary School evacuated during Derry security alert

26 June 2025
Marian Beattie 1
News, Audio

Police watchdog recommends independent review of investigation into murder of teenager in Tyrone

26 June 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Thursday's Nine Til Noon Show

26 June 2025
Nurse
News, Top Stories

People urged to only attend LUH ED in case of emergency

26 June 2025
