Mayo and Antrim begin hunt for new managers

Mayo are searching for a new football manager after the County Board brought an end to Kevin McStay’s three years in charge.

The decision to relieve the management team of their duties was made at a meeting in Castlebar last night.

A health issue had forced McStay to take a step back ahead of Mayo’s Sam Maguire campaign, with Stephen Rochford taking charge for their group stage campaign.

Losses to Cavan and Donegal saw the Westerners miss out on a place in the knock-out stages.

Elsewhere Antrim GAA have thanked Andy McEntee for his ‘service and commitment’ during his three seasons as their football boss.

The Meath man made the decision to step down last night following the end of his term.

McEntee guided the Saffrons to the Tailteann Cup semi-finals in 2023 and 2024.