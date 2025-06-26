Monaghan name team to face Donegal

Gary Mohan has been included in the Monaghan matchday squad for Saturday’s All-Ireland football quarter-final against Donegal.

The midfielder has been struggling with injury in recent weeks, but is fit enough to take his place amongst the substitutes.

Jack McCarron is listed to start at corner forward.

The Donegal team is expected to be announced tomorrow morning.

Here’s the full Monaghan squad for Saturday’s game…

We’ll have live match commentary with Oisin Kelly, Brendan Devenney and Brendan Kilcoyne from the 4pm throw-in on Saturday.