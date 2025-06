The amount paid out by Donegal County Council for pothole damage has almost doubled.

According to Freedom of Information figures, last year, the local authority paid almost €7,900 in pothole damage payouts, up 49% from €5,300 in 2023.

Despite that, the number of complaints received by the Council in 2024 was down 52%. The local authority received a total of 108 pothole complaints last year.

Nationally, over 48 thousand complaints were made between 2022 and 2024.