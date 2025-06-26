Two additional teaching posts created at Little Angels school

The Special Education Minister has confirmed that two additional teaching posts have been created at Little Angels School, Letterkenny.

It’s on foot of the notification of enrolments received by the school management.

There was much concern earlier this year when a number of parents were informed that the new Little Angels school building, which is due to open in September, was too small to accommodate all pupils. After much lobbying, it was confirmed that four modular classrooms would be used to facilitate all children in addition to the new building.

Donegal Deputy Pat the Cope Gallagher has welcomed the creation of additional teaching roles.