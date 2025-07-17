Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
DCB committee needs more regular engagement with housing minister and department – McBride

A member of Donegal County Council’s Defective Blocks Committee is asking Housing Minister James Brown to attend meetings of the committee, and is also seeking attendance at every meeting by officials from the Department of Housing.

At a meeting of the committee earlier this week, Marti McElhinney made a comprehensive presentation on the issue of downgrades, which remains unresolved despite months of discussion at local and national level.

Cllr Michael McBride says it’s clear from that that issues being raised in the committee are taking far too long to get to department officials, and ultimately, to the minister himself……………

